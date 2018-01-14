Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has approved the sack of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Governor Wike sacked the three Caretaker Committee Chairmen for collecting illegal revenues from companies.

As part of his reforms to ease doing business in Rivers, the Governor had warned all LGA Chairmen to stop collecting revenues on behalf of the government.

The Governor had also directed the Rivers State Internal Generation Revenue Board to block all revenue leakages.

Meanwhile, as organizations begin the new year, the Chairmen of the three affected LGAs had served bogus revenue notices on business organizations in the state.

This was said to be in flagrant disobedience to Governor Wike’s instructions.

However, a Statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media noted that, “the sack of the three Caretaker Committee Chairmen takes immediate effect.”