Yobe State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Ahmed Goniri, has said the 29 citizens of the state repatriated from Libya would be supported and reunited with their families.

Giving the assurance, yesterday, Goniri said the returnees had been in Libya doing legitimate businesses long before the political crisis that engulfed the country.

“The deteriorating political situation in Libya made Nigerians unsafe and soft targets for attack, which made them to come back home,” he said, adding that the returnees were screened by security agencies.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Musa Jidawa, disclosed that the state government was ready to evacuate more persons who might be repatriated from Libya or any other country.