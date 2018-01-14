A senior official of the Nigeria Content and Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Numodogio Micah, has regained freedom.

Numudogio was abducted by unknown gunmen on January 5, 2018, along the Brass-Nembe waterways.

His abductors were said to have contacted his family, demanding N30 million as ransom. Family members refused to confirm whether any money was paid.

A leader of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Amiebi Turner, condemned the kidnap and urged the victim not to be traumatised by the incident.

Turner also commended the former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Farah Dagogo, for contracting Martins Kelvin of Dubari Global Resources for the surveillance of the Nembe/Brass axis, to secure the Attio crude pipeline flowing from Nembe to Bonny.

The IYC Leader said it was unfortunate that the Nembe-Brass route had become a point where criminal activities were being carried out.

He said: “We are happy for the release of the abducted NCDMB staff. We believe that this will not happen again, especially with the appointment of Lugard as the Chief Security Officer of that axis. His presence will no doubt quell all issues of insecurity.

“We call on federal, state and local governments to close ranks and work closely with him to uproot all illegal bunkering and criminal activities causing mayhem in the axis.”