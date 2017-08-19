The Right Rev. Hilary Nanman Dachelem has been ordained and installed as the third Bishop of the Bauchi Catholic Diocese. He succeeded late Bishop John Goltok who died in March 2015.

The President, Conference of Catholic Bishops of Nigeria, Most Rev. Dr. Ignatius Kaigama, who installed the Bishop, called for unity among Nigerians irrespective of religious, cultural or ethnic differences.

He stated this in a speech at the ordination of the new Bishop of the Bauchi Catholic Diocese Saturday at the Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall, Bauchi.

According to him, “The call for secession by some groups in the country is unhealthy for Nigeria. We are better together as one United and indivisible nation.”

The cleric described the new Bishop who speaks several Nigerian languages including Igbo as a bridge builder “and I believe he will use his wealth of experience and position to unite all Nigerians in the Diocese”.