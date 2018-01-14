The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has proposed a N7 billion budget for 2018, as against the N6.1 billion it budgeted in 2017.

Of the sum, N3.8 billion, representing 54.2 per cent, has been set aside for capital projects.

AMAC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu Candido, said N3.167 billion has been proposed for recurrent expenditure, representing 45.77 per cent.

He explained that items in the budget were meant to address the growing needs of communities and accelerate grassroots development.