The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has said that the idea of cattle colonies is an insult to Nigerians.

Addressing reporters on the issue, the Secretary-General of the association, Chief Sehinde Arogbofa, expressed disappointment the way President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government was handling the issue of incessant clashes between the Fulani herdsmen and the farmers in some parts of the country with levity.

According to Afenifere, the crisis that would be created with the creation of cattle colonies would be worse than open grazing system which had been rejected by many Nigerians.

Arogbofa stated, “The term colony is very insulting w people are being killed in their 20s and 30s by some armed men and their killers are not arrested.

“In fact, I don’t know how to describe it. I think they are only playing on words.

“It is very irritating and insulting to be throwing the idea of cattle colony at us. I think we should do the right thing; we should call a spade a spade.”