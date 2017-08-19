The Kano State Government, on Friday, said it had concluded plans to establish drugs marshals to curb drug abuse in the state.

‎‎Executive Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimingado, disclosed this when the commandant of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency‎, Hamza Umar paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

‎Rimingado said that the establishment of the marshals became necessary due to prevalence of substance abuse particularly among youths in the state.‎

‎He said that the state government would not tolerate any form of illegal drug dealing, drug abuse or those patronising them, in order to check drug related crimes in the state.

According to him, the government is worried over the influx of illegal drug dealers and abuses among youths.

“Government will not fold its arms to allow any unscrupulous elements to destroy the future of the youths,’’ he said.‎

He said that the ‎marshals under his chairmanship would work directly with NDLEA.

‎The chairman said that 30 civil servants would be selected from each of the 44 local government areas of the state.

He added that the members would be trained by NDLEA without endangering their lives.

Rimingado added that the commission had acquired modern communication gadgets that would help to trace the hideouts of the peddlers without harming the personnel.

Earlier, the commandant of N‎DLEA, Malam Hamza Umar, said that the activities of the illegal drug dealers were responsible for the increase in the use of hard and illicit drugs among youths.

He said that the agency would liaise with the State Government to train the personnel. ‎

Umar commended the commission for its efforts in solving public complaints and also giving the agency tip-off on peddlers hideouts in the state.