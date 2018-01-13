The Benue State Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Makurdi, the State capital.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, announced this on Saturday.

The curfew, which is expected to last from 6pm to 6am, will be in force until the state government deems it fit to lift it.

The curfew may have been imposed with the intention of checking the activities of criminals that may want to use the current security challenges in the state to cause trouble.

He made this known after a State Securiy Council meeting held at the Benue Peoples’ House, Makurdi late Saturday evening.

It will be recalled that earlier on Saturday, the state governor had directed the state commissioner of police to arrest anyone found to be contravening the law by holding any form of protest over the recent killings in which about 73 persons lost their lives.

Ortom had shortly after the protest in which he was pelted by youths announced a ban on any form of protest.

He insisted that the ban was still in force.