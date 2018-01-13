The Presidency on Saturday alerted on a tweet being circulated that purportedly emanating from President Muhammadu Buhari and appearing to justify Fulani herdsmen’s attacks, saying that the authors are enemies of God who have no place in a decent society.

According to a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja, the tweet is the work of the evil doers and has nothing to do with the president who it pointed out had already condemned the heinous attacks.

The Presidency denounced the tweet and urged Nigerians to disregard it.

The statement read: “A message on a fake Twitter handle purportedly belonging to President Muhammadu Buhari is in circulation.

“The spurious message seeks to justify attacks by herdsmen, saying they were only defending themselves.

“Evildoers and enemies of our country are obviously at work, seeking ways to further advance their pernicious acts.

“The message is denounced in its entirety, and President Buhari stands by his earlier condemnation of the killings in Benue and other parts of the country as dastardly and unacceptable before God and man.

“Those behind the concocted message are also enemies of God and man, who have no place in a decent society.

“The President stands by his earlier directives that all those behind wanton killings in any part of the country must be brought to book.”