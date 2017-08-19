The Leader of the pro-Igbo Liberation Movement, Biafra Independent Movement, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has vowed that any Igbo man, who sabotages the interests or collective struggle of Igbos for self-determination in Nigeria, risks being ostracized.

This is even as the Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Eze (Dr.) Cletus Ilomuanya, restated that he had forgiven all his detractors, adding that “vengeance is for God who knows the heart of all men”.

Both men spoke in Obinugwu, Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, during the thanksgiving service of Ilomuanya and the celebration of 2017 New Yam festival of the community on Saturday. The event attracted prominent Nigerians.

Uwazuruike, who is the founder of Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, noted particularly the senseless and fruitless aggressions against the Ilomuanya by enemies within.

He stated that Eze Ilomuanya had revolutionized positively, the Igbo traditional institution and has given the Igbos an identity and, therefore, deserves the respect of any Igbo man.

“Instead of encouraging this great monarch, some of us Igbos want to rubbish him. That cannot happen. These enemies within will soon be ostracized as no true Igbo man behaves like crabs. I am happy Eze Ilomuanya is no push over either and he keeps winning them”, Uwazuruike said.

Speaking, Ilomuanya, advised Igbos to love themselves and shun the tendency to pull down their brothers. He stated that the thanksgiving service was an opportunity for all his detractors to embrace peace and turn away from doing evil. “I have forgiven my detractors but I urge them to repent and turn a new leaf”.

According to him, “Since 2011 till date, I have been attacked, abused and harassed, but in all these, God has been my Ebenezer. I have been subjected to state government-sponsored campaigns of calumny but they have all equally failed. I, therefore, have every reason to thank God for His benevolence unto me”.

Eze Ilomuanya expressed gratitude to Nigerians who have vehemently condemned the attacks on him, stressing that nothing could change what God had destined for anybody. “If God is with you, you don’t bother what the enemy does because you are with the majority”, he opined.

It would be recalled that since 2011 Owelle Rochas Okorocha became governor of Imo State, he had never hidden his dislike for Ilomuanya. He dissolved the State Council of Traditional Rulers under Ilomuanya’s chairmanship, ordered the task force to raid the Monarch’s residence in Owerri and attempted dethroning him among others. Despite all these, Eze Ilomuanya had won him (Okorocha) in Court nine times

The courts had variously awarded damages running into millions of naira in favour of Ilomuanya against the Governor and his agents, yet no one has been obeyed by the Governor.