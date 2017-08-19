The Nigeria Labour Congress said that the claim by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the government was stampeded into the 2009 agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities was not based on facts.

NLC General Secretary, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, said in a telephone conversation on Friday that former President Obasanjo should not be taken seriously as it took almost three years to negotiate the agreement.

He stressed that Obasanjo’s claim that the government was stampeded into the agreement was misplaced.

Ozo-Eson challenged Obasanjo to get people to do a comparative study of how universities were funded to discover how underfunded the nation’s universities had been.

He said the government must invest in human capital development, as it concerned universities, in order to achieve the desired development of the country.

He stated, “We are all becoming used to the old man’s uncontrolled remarks. We can attribute some of those to age and I think we should not take Obasanjo seriously on a number of things.

“As for the substance of what he said, the fact of the matter was that it took years, actually almost three years, to conclude that negotiation and it took the government going back and forth. So, it was not something of a stampede. A collective agreement can be negotiated in the private sector. This took years and therefore the talk about stampede is completely misplaced and is not based on facts.

“As for what resources are devoted to the Nigerian universities, we are not an island unto ourselves. We know how universities are funded in other countries.

“I think that former President should get people to do comparative figures for him and he would be ashamed how neglected our universities are. I think if we want to progress, we must invest in human capital development and to do that we need to pay attention to our universities.”

However, a highly placed member of the negotiating team on the side of the government told one of our correspondents on Friday that the government acceded to the lecturers’ demand to have a university-based Nigerian Universities Pension Management Company.

The government team was said to have agreed to facilitate the issuance of a license for the operation of NUPENCO, and that the Federal Government also agreed to address the issue of non-payment of salaries to lecturers by agreeing to ensure the immediate release of N23bn for that purpose.

The source explained that the N23bn would be committed to the settlement of the part of salaries arrears being owed lecturers as a result of salary fragmentation.

Meanwhile, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said on Friday that he would not respond to Obasanjo’s comment now, but that he would do so in due course.