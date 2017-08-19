The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday said the present administration, since its inception on May 29, 2015, had proved to Nigerians that it could solve the nation’s problems, irrespective of their nature.

Osinbajo said this in an interview with journalists in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, after attending the inauguration of President Paul Kagame.

He cited efforts by the present administration to liberate the North-East from the clutches of insurgents as an example of how government had proved to Nigerians that it could solve their problems.

He said the government had also been tackling the humanitarian crisis caused by the activities of the Boko Haram sect in the affected parts of the country.

He urged African leaders to start looking inward and be directly involved in the destiny and future of their countries.

Osinbajo said, “That is a theme that has gone through the African Union and it is very resonant that we must solve our own problems; that Africa can solve its own problems and I think African nations have begun to demonstrate that.

“We have shown in Nigeria that whatever problems we have, we can resolve them. We are doing so in the North-East, we are doing so with the humanitarian condition and all of that. We are saying that we can take leadership in various respects.

“We can handle the commanding heights in our economy and be directly involved in the destiny and future of our countries. I think the point that he (Kagame) made is an important one and it’s one that is being demonstrated all over Africa.”

The Acting President commended Kagame for showing excellent leadership, particularly in the East African region, noting that his work was largely responsible for his re-election.

Earlier in his inauguration speech, Kagame said Africa must look inwards as its governance and prosperity could not be outsourced.

He said, “There is no justification for all the efforts that will cut Africa off from itself. There is no single model of nation building. Good choices are built on the mindset summarised as ‘do it yourself’. Every African country has to continue to live with its efforts, not of someone else’s task.

“There is exceptional leadership and ingenuity in us, only that we have been accustomed to seeing the other way.”

He thanked Rwandans for renewing their trust in him, saying, “It’s a privilege to serve them. We have lived a life unprecedented and shocking, but we have made progress with our resilience. We have worked hard to rebuild our nation in the spirit of consensus where nobody has been left behind.”

He also thanked other African nations for being with Rwanda during its travails and assured them that his country would continue to partner with them.