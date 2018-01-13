Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has made his first public appearance in over two years.

El-Zakzaky who is in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), told journalists on Saturday in Abuja, that he is alive and well.

He also thanked Nigerians for their prayers, as well as the DSS for allowing him access to his doctors.

This comes after rumours of his death spread on the social media on Friday.

Despite the ruling of a Federal High Court which ordered his unconditional release in 2016, Mr El-Zakzaky and his wife have remained in detention since December 2015.

Their continued detention has sparked several reactions from his supporters, the government and even human rights lawyer, Femi Falana.

Members of the IMN group also known as Shiites have staged series of processions across the northern states demanding the release of their leaders.

Speaking on the issue, the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Lai Muhammad stated earlier that Mr El-Zakzaky was still being held on the grounds of national security.

He also noted that contrary to reports, the Shiite leader was not in prison, the Department of State Services or police custody but was rather in protective custody with his family.

Also reacting to the issue, Mr Falana in a letter dated November 7 and addressed to the President, demanded the immediate release of El-Zakzaky and his wife since the panel set up to investigate the incident has not recommended that they should be prosecuted indefinitely.