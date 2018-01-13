Dr. Sukurat Okesina, a Consultant obstetrician and Gynecologist at Sobi Specialist Hospital, Ilorin, has advised women to avoid prolonged labour beyond 12 hours to prevent complication that may cause Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF).

Okesina, who told newsmen in an interview on Saturday gave the advice on Saturday, urged women to seek medical attention for safe delivery.

She noted that at the global level Sub-saharan African countries have the highest prevalence of fistula cases.

According to her, about 150,000 victims get repaired every year in these countries.

The medical expert explained that fistula is the abnormal hole between the anus and the vagina, which causes leakage of urine, feaces or both.

She noted that severely obstructed labour with a pelvic fistula is associated with significant fetal and maternal morbidity and mortality.

The Gynaecologist listed symptoms of obstetric fistula to include: flatulence, urinary or fecal incontinence, which may be continual or only occur at night.

Other symptoms are foul-smelling vaginal discharge, repeated vaginal or urinary tract infections and irritation or pain in the vagina or surrounding areas.

Okesina admonished women who have fistula in the state to report for free-treatment and repair at the Sobi Specialist hospital in Ilorin.