The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People has suspended three youth leaders who are members of its youth wing, the National Youth Council of Ogoni People.

The youths, identified as Dr. Young Npkah, Barinuazor Emmanuel and Eric Peekate, were suspended indefinitely for allegedly taking actions that were inimical to the well-being of Ogoni people, including their alleged involvement in the attack on MOSOP President, Mr. Legborsi Pyagbara.

Pyagbara was said to have been attacked by some Ogoni youths on January 31, 2017.

A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of NYCOP, Mr. Fegalo Nsuke, indicated that replacements had been made for the suspended youth leaders.

A committee had been set up by MOSOP to investigate the attack on Pyagbara by some NYCOP members.

The statement read, “The MOSOP Central Committee approved the indefinite suspension of erring officials of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People on the recommendations of the MOSOP Disciplinary Committee. The suspended officials include Dr. Young Npkah, Barinuazor Emmanuel and Eric Peekate.

“The committee approved the appointment of the following persons to replace the suspended NYCOP officials in acting capacity: Norteh Meebari (President), Gbene Lekue Zini (Deputy President) and Lemii Petaba (Secretary).”

MOSOP, however, commended the Ogoni people for their massive turnout during the anti-Shell/NPDC protest held recently, calling on the government to immediately commence the reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Ogoni axis of the East-West road to address the pains, hardship and deaths on the road.

“MOSOP call on Shell/Nigerian Petroleum Development Company to vacate Ogoniland immediately and to stop holding nocturnal meetings with some Ogonis or face the consequence,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has recalled the sacked local government chairmen of Akuku-Toru and Ogu/Bolo Council Areas.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, added that the governor had directed the reinstated caretaker chairmen to resume their duty posts.