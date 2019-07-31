<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 59,306 candidates are expected to sit for the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) post-Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

The four-day screening exercise for the 2019/2020 academic session, which began on Monday simultaneously at the university main campus and Lagos centre, will end tomorrow.

The university’s spokesperson, Kunle Akogun, said the breakdown of the figure showed that 51,868 are UTME candidates and the remaining 7,438 are Direct Entry candidates.

The vice-chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, had put the carrying capacity of the university for the 2019/2020 admission at about 10,000 students.

He said the screening exercise, which began at 7a.m., was very peaceful, adding that the candidates comported themselves in an orderly manner.

However, some parents had complained that requirements to sit for the Computer Based Test (CBT) should be spelt out to candidates in the future.

They added that so many candidates were disturbed when asked to produce certain documents before they could sit for the test.

They urged the institution’s management to provide adequate transportation into and outside the university campus, saying that the large population of candidates and their guardians had compounded transportation challenge.