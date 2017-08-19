Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday distanced himself and the state from the purported quit notice slammed on Fulani herdsmen by a group called Middle Belt Renaissance Forum.

The group had in a statement made by its convener, Jones Alfa, in Abuja gave October 1st deadline to Fulani herdsmen in middle belt region which consists of (Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi, Kwara and Taraba ) to vacate the states before or on October 1st, 2017.

The group noted that the activities of the Fulani herdsmen in the region had caused too many pains, agony and loss to the people of the region, hence, the quit notice.

The herdsmen through their leaders, Alhaji Jaoji Isa and Alhaji Garus Gololo from Taraba and Benue states respectively, had stated that their members would not in any way leave any part of the region.

In the press statement issued and circulated on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to Benue state governor, Mr Terver Akase, called on the people of the state to disregard the quit notice, saying ‘the notice will have no impact or effect in Benue State.’

Ortom called on his people to disregard assuring the residents of the state including Fulani herdsmen of adequate protection.

Advertisement

The governor called on security agencies to investigate the matter and apprehend those behind the quit notice.

He explained that Benue State has enacted a law prohibiting open grazing to pave way for the establishment of ranches and the implementation of the law is scheduled to commence in November this year.

The governor added that the law does not provide that herdsmen should leave the state but rather encourages herdsmen and any other individual who wishes to rear livestock in the state to do so within ranches.

The statement further read: ‘governor Ortom urges the people of the state to remain calm and go about their normal businesses as anyone found to be fomenting trouble on account of such a quit notice will be arrested and brought to justice.

“He calls on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of coexistence as the constitution allows all nationals to reside anywhere in the country provided they don’t constitute a threat to security.

“The Governor also emphasizes the need for Nigerians to shun hate speeches capable of plunging the nation into unnecessary crisis,” the statement concluded.