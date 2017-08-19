Pensioners in Ondo State have expressed their gratitude to the Federal Government for the just concluded biometric verification exercise, saying it will relieve them of the usual stress associated with the exercise in the past.

The state chairman of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Chief Ralph Adetuwo, who commended FG for the biometric innovation and spoke with journalists in Akure yesterday, described the exercise as successful.

The first phase of the exercise, implemented by FG agency, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), started in Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states on Monday August 14 and ended yesterday.

Adetuwo noted that the newly introduced Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) for verification exercise would tremendously reduce the anomalies associated with payment of pensions and gratuities nationwide.

According to him, PTAD worked harmoniously with the union to ensure that none of the 5054 pensioners in the state, especially those that are sick and living in difficult terrains, was left unverified.

Similarly, the NUP National President, Dr Afolayan, expressed satisfaction with the conducive atmosphere created by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the verification exercise in Akure.

They described the exercise as unequal in the history of pensioners verification exercise in the country, commending the agency for its welfare initiatives for the aged pensioners.