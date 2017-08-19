Ebonyi state government has released the sum the sum N1.5 billion for the payment of arrears of pensions and gratuities of Ebonyi workers from 1996 to date.

Similarly a group knows as Dave Umahi continuity for Initiative 2019 yesterday said that the achievements of Governor Umahi would campaign for him in 2019 general elections.

The coordinator of the group, Chief Enyinnaya Egwu, disclosed that this act has distinguished him among those that governed the state as former governors refused to do this.

He said they would do all in their power to deliver the governor in the next election and called on the people of the state to continue to support his administration.

Briefing journalists yesterday, the state commissioner for Information and state Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe, stated that the sum of N750 million will be used for the payment of pensions arrears and gratuities of retired State Civil Servants while the remaining half would be used for the payment of the gratuities of Local Government workers.

He further directed all eligible beneficiaries to proceed to the office of the Deputy Governor for verification in order to obtain their benefits.