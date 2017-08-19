Nigerians need to take advantage of the Federal Government’s economic diversification initiative by coming up with ideas that focus on the non-oil sector, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said.

Adeboye said instead of criticising the government, entrepreneurs should invest in economic sectors the Federal Government was paying attention in line with its diversification plan.

“Nigerians should take advantage of economic diversification and think of what to do instead of criticising the government; and I submit that the present economic situation is an avenue for Nigerians to come up with a lot of bright ideas in the area of entrepreneurship,” he said.

Adeboye spoke in an interview with newsmen shortly after a thanksgiving service held at the RCCG Headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The cleric said Nigeria had everything to excel as the giant of Africa.

Speaking through the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, RCCG, Pastor Johnson Odesola, Adeboye said the restructuring debate would go a long to proffering solutions to several unnecessary agitations in the country and open the door for the nation to address important issues that would make every Nigerian to have sense of belonging.

He remarked that some people had paid the price for the unity of the nation, one way or the other, with their blood, saying that there was the need to keep the country as one.

Adeboye said Nigeria was formed by God to excel and lead other nations in Africa and the size remained an advantage.

As the country grapples with recession, Adeboye called on Nigerians and investors to help one another urging those with the capital to invest in the country to engage qualified Nigerians.