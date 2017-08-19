President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country later today from London where he has been receiving medical treatment for over 100 days.

The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has been discharging the functions of his office as Acting President.

Speaking on Arise News Network, the president’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari was expected home today.

He added in a statement that he Buhari would also address Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.

The statement added that Buhari thanked all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.