No fewer than 5,853 second batch beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power programme have been posted to places of their primary assignments in Gombe State.

Focal Person officer of the Vice-President and the Special Adviser to the Gombe State Governor on Social Investment, Hajiya Maryam Mele, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Gombe on Friday.

She said that 5,853 were successful out of the 21,000 persons who applied for the programme in the state.

“After free selections at the national office, 8,000 were selected for verification and about 7,000 were verified as some did not show up.

“Eighty per cent of those who applied had fake certificates, some were over aged while 5,853 were successful,” she said.

Mele said that the beneficiaries were from the 11 local government areas of the state and were posted to work under N-Agro, N-Teach and N-Health.

“We have a total of 2,792 beneficiaries from Gombe North senatorial district out of which N-Health has 291, N-Teach has 1,517 and N-Agro has 995.

“A total of 1,963 beneficiaries were from Gombe South senatorial district out of which 225 were allocated to N-Health, N-Teach has 1,288, and N-Agro has 450.

“And 1,097 beneficiaries were from Gombe Central senatorial district out of which N-health had 123; N-Teach had 639 and N-Agro had 335,” she said.

She added that 203 non-graduates from Gombe, Funakaye, Biliri, Yamaltu/Deba and Kaltungo Local Government Areas, who applied in 2016, benefited under the N-Build programme.

She added that 29 beneficiaries from Gombe Local Governmwent, being the first batch for the programme in the state, and trained on automobile, were recently posted to four LGAs.

She advised the beneficiaries to dedicate themselves to duty and exhibit good character traits in service delivery.

Mele commended President Muhammad Buhari for the initiative and Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo for his support and the successful implementation of the programme in the state.

She also commended the efforts of Maryam Uwais, the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Social Investment Support, for the successful implementation of four intervention programmes in the state under her office.