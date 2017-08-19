The umbrella body for cattle breeders in the country, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, has berated the recent quit notice served on its members in Benue State, describing it as useless and uncalled for.

The General Secretary of the organisation, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, said that the development was part of the attempts by miscreants and troublemakers to sow tension and confusion with the sole aim of looting, calling on members in Benue not to obey the directive.

The coalition of Middle Belt youths, under the aegis of the Middle Belt Renaissance Forum, had asked herdsmen to vacate the region before October 1, 2017.

In a statement signed by the group’s convener, Jones Alfa, the youths had warned that there would be dire consequences if the order was not obeyed.

While reacting to the matter, Ngelzarma said, “The Fulani society is a productive one in the country that contributes to the general protein need of the people by providing milk, meat and chicken livestock. Therefore, they are not parasites. They are productive and contribute to the overall Gross Domestic Product of the country.

“Our members should be law-abiding, but not obey the quit notice because as far as we are concerned, it is useless.”

Also, the Adamawa State chapter of the association said that it was opposed to any call asking Fulani herdsmen to leave any part of Nigeria, maintaining that they had inalienable rights as citizens.

It urged members not to leave the state, saying its leadership at the national level would handle the issue.

The Chairman of MACBAN in the state, Alhaji Jaoji Isa, said, “The call is rather misplaced. No single group can ask another to leave its land because we are all Nigerians. We all have rights to live anywhere.

“So this call is very wrong and we urge the Federal Government to do something about this discrimination against Fulani herdsmen by various groups.”

Efforts to reach head of the group in Taraba State were not successful as calls put to his telephone lines did not go through.

He had yet to respond to a text message sent to his line as of the time of filing this report.

Also reacting to the new quit notice order by youths in the Middle Belt, the Benue State coordinator of MACBAN, Alhaji Garus Gololo, stated that no one could intimidate herdsmen in any part of the country.

Gololo said the October 1 ultimatum given to Fulani herdsmen to leave the region was “not only useless but nonsensical,” adding that the group had no constitutional right to issue such a directive.

He called on the Federal Government to urgently commence an investigation into the activities of the group, alleging that they were out to foment trouble.

He said, “The quit notice is a miscarriage of thought and priority. The constitution of Nigeria allows freedom of movement and living in any part of the country, so we are not going to be intimidated by the order.”

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Middle Belt Renaissance Forum, Jerry Ochada, on Friday said the group would force the Fulani herdsmen to vacate the region at the expiration of the quit notice on October 1.

Ochada, who spoke to one of our correspondents on the telephone, said the quit notice was not a threat but a “real talk”, which they would effect “by fire, by force.”

He said, “Fulani herdsmen have caused the region so much pain, agony and loss; therefore, they must go by October 1 and if they refuse to leave by that date, the Middle Belt Renaissance Forum will converge and take a drastic action that would not be palatable to them.”

When asked what manner of action the group planned to take if they (herdsmen) do not leave, Ochada added, “They must leave and if they refuse, we will drive them out by fire, by force.”