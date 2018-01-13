The Nigeria Customs Service has announced its plans to retire 577 of its officers.

This was disclosed in a circular released on Friday signed by Sulaiman M.S.J, Comptroller Establishments barely one week after it promoted three officers to management level and redeployed eight others.

The circular reads, “CIRCULAR NO/HRD/2017/003-LIST OF OFFICERS/MEN FOR STATUTORY RETIREMENT IN YEAR 2018’ and signed by Sulaiman M.S.J, Comptroller Establishments, on behalf of Hameed Ali, the Comptroller General.

“I am directed to forward the attached list on the above subject as a Pre-Retirement notice to all affected officers all affected officers due for retirement in 2018 are to disengage from active service and proceed on three-months pre-retirement leave, three months to the effective date of retirement.

“A Deputy Comptroller General, an Assistant Comptroller General, 11 Comptrollers, 27 Deputy Comptrollers, 27 Assistant Comptrollers and 23 Chief Superintendents of Customs are due for retirement.

”File officers listed on the retirement notice include five Chief Inspector of Customs Terminal (CIC T); 21 Chief Inspector of Customs (CIC); 21 Superintendent of Customs (SC); 36 Deputy Chief Inspector of Customs (DCIC); 23 Deputy Comptrollers (DCs); 121 Assistant Chief Inspector of Customs (ACIC); four ACIC1; 131 Deputy Inspector of Customs (DIC); and one Assistant Superintendent of Customs 11.

“83 Senior Inspector of Customs (SIC); two Chief Customs Assistant (CCA ‘T’); 18 Inspector of Customs (IC); six CC; three Assistant Inspector of Customs; two Senior Customs Assistant (SCA); and one Customs Assistant (CA).

“The affected officers are to be disengaged either on the basis of mandatory 60 years of age or 35 years in service, in line with the civil service rules.

“Those affected are expected to report to the headquarters with their notice of retirement on or before the end of March this year.

“All affected officers are to ensure compliance and forward their three months pre-retirement notice to the Comptroller General of Customs accordingly.

“Any observed error, omission or legitimate complaints should be forwarded to the office of the Comptroller General of Customs on or before 31st March, 2018.

“All those due for retirement must proceed on the mandatory three months pre-retirement leave, starting March 2018.”