The Lagos State Government has extended hands of participation on marketing and distribution of its local rice ‘LAKE Rice’ to shopping malls and supermarkets in the State.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Oluwatoyin Suarau gave this indication after a meeting with the representatives of shopping malls and supermarkets in the state.

”Government in its all- inclusive system of governance extended the hands of participation to the high earns markets to ensure wider distribution and availability of the product to residents,” Commissioner said.

He emphasised that ”the ultimate goal of the State government on production and marketing of LAKE rice was to stop importation of rice and ensure that only locally produced rice is consumed by residents.”

The commissioner however assured the representatives of the shopping malls and supermarkets that the State would not relent in ensuring that the product maintains its quality and wholesomeness.