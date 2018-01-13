The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, described attacks on farmers by Fulani herdsmen as a national challenge that required the cooperation of all Nigerians to surmount.

He spoke in Makurdi, Benue State capital, on Friday when he received a delegation of the Arewa Consultative Forum, led by its Chairman, Senator John Shagaya, at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

Ortom said, “Several states, including Zamfara, Adamawa, Kaduna, Plateau, Ebonyi, Ogun, Abia, and Niger, have suffered attacks, which indicates that the problem transcends individual states.

“I saw the photograph of President Muhammadu Buhari at his ranch in Daura, Katsina State recently. This gave Nigerians the direction that ranching is the way to go in animal husbandry and as a disciplined person, the President knows what is good for the country.”

The governor, however, stated that he had forgiven all those whose actions and words had caused pains to the people of the state.

Earlier, Shagaya, who said they were in the state to mourn with the government and the people over the killings, condemned the killings while commending Ortom for maintaining calm, law and order despite the callous act.

He described the perpetrators of the attacks as enemies of the state and agents of disunity.