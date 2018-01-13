The President of a faction of the Ijaw Youth Congress, Mr. Eric Omare, has said Benue and other states with the anti-grazing law should not jettison it, adding that dropping such a law was equivalent to dropping an anti-robbery law because some persons criticised it.

Omare explained that rather than drop the law, security agencies in the country should cooperate with the state governors to implement the law so that the killing spree by the herdsmen would come to an end.

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have said they will not accept the proposed establishment of cattle colonies by the Federal Government.

MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Mr. Sunday Okereafor, said, “After the killings in Benue State and some parts of the country, the next thing is to give them cattle colonies as a prize for their actions. No country does that. We are rejecting cattle colonies in Igboland.

“The Federal Government should have labelled them (herdsmen) terrorists. But they are not doing so. But we are warning senators, traditional rulers, governors and members of the House of Representatives from Igboland to reject cattle colonies.

“Any of them who goes ahead to be part of it (cattle colonies) is on his own because we have already rejected it. Building cattle colonies for Fulani herdsmen in our land will take our peace away from us.

“The governors in the South-East must not surrender our land for cattle colonies. MASSOB is also saying no to Grazing Bill. They (Fulani herdsmen) should go to the north and feed their cows.”

Okereafor, however, called on the Federal Government to organise a sovereign national conference where every ethnic group in Nigeria would speak on the way forward for the country.

Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, said Benue State’s anti-grazing law was in order.

He said, “You do not just wake up to make a law. There is always a reason for any law. The anti-grazing law was embraced in Benue State to restore the socioeconomic sanity. Remember that Benue State is regarded as the food basket of the nation. The state depends largely on agriculture. When you spend so much on farming and in a twinkle of an eye, herdsmen bring their cattle to destroy crops; you are finished because that is your source of livelihood.

“So the law is strongly needed, not only to ensure law and order but also to protect lives and property of the citizens.”