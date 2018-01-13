There was confusion at the Osun State University, Osogbo campus, on Thursday when the Head, Department of Civil Engineering, Dr. Moses Ogunbiyi, slumped on the campus and eventually died.

Ogunbiyi was said to have collapsed at around 11 am on Thursday during an election to appoint new executives of the Academic Staff Union of Universities of the university.

Some of the medical personnel present at the voting point were said to have responded promptly and given him first aid but despite the efforts to revive him, he died.

Although the cause of his death has not been made known, one of the lecturers told our correspondent that the victim was hypertensive and he might have died as a result of that.

Ogunbiyi’s death was said to have led to the suspension of academic activities at the department as his colleagues were said to have started mourning him.

The immediate past Chairman of ASUU, UNIOSUN branch, Dr. Seye Abiona, said it was unfortunate that the university lost the lecturer, who he described as a gentle and loving man.

Abiona said, “It happened yesterday (Thursday). It is unfortunate that he died at the voting point. We were trying to elect new executives of ASUU. He slumped and the medical experts amongst us promptly gave him first aid, but we lost him. The medical experts should be commended, they tried their best but we lost him.

“We started together in 2007. He was a gentleman, easygoing and he would not hurt anyone. May the Lord give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The new ASUU Chairman, Dr. Femi Abanikanda, also confirmed the incident in an interview with our correspondent.

Abanikanda said the deceased was not contesting for any office but was only exercising his voting right when he suddenly collapsed.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Clement Adebooye, when contacted on the telephone, also confirmed the incident.

He said, “It is sad. It happened yesterday (Thursday). He slumped and died. I led the team of the university officials to his family today (Friday) to condole with them. May his soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, the UNIOSUN Alumni Association has condoled with the family of the deceased over the sudden death.

The alumni association in a statement issued by its National Publicity Director, Mr. Niyi Raheem, said the death of the pioneer lecturer of the university was an irreparable loss to his family and the university.