The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are at present collaborating to effect repairs on Akpajo bridge at Eleme which has cut off the Rivers South East Senatorial District from the rest of the State.

Disclosing this to NTA International, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, said that he had tabled the case of the collapsed bridge to the two federal agencies and assured that the two agencies are putting their heads together to rehabilitate the road.

Senator Abe, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, sympathizes with the people of the district on their anguish on the collapsed bridge.

“As we speak now, a major bridge in my Senatorial District along the East West road has collapsed and people are spending days in gridlock on that road”, Abe stated.

He, however, promised that efforts are being made to effect the repairs as soon as possible to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

“As we speak now, they (NDDC and FERMA) are meeting to find areas of collaboration to try to remedy the road so that life can be made easier”.

He appealed to Nigerians to always exercise patience if there is effort to address a problem as challenges could arise at any time.