The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it registered no fewer than 112, 225 new eligible voters at the end of third quarter of the on-going Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in Bayelsa.

The INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Mr Clement Oha, disclosed this on Friday in Yenagoa, during a stakeholders meeting involving Inter-Party Adversary Committee (IPAC) and political parties.

Oha explained that the number registered comprised the first, second and the third phase of the exercise in the state.

“At the end of the third quarter on Dec. 21, 2017, a total of 112, 225 new eligible voters were registered in the three phase,” he said.

The Administrative Secretary said the Commission was also able to distribute over 1, 856 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) while a total of 30, 406 cards were still waiting for collection.

“We are using this opportunity to call on all those, who registered before the 2015 general elections, to go to the Local Government INEC officers or other designated centers in their area to collect their PVCs.

“When in difficulty to collect, the person can contact the State INEC office. I thank stakeholders in the state for their support to ensure that the CVR is being carried out successfully,” Oha said.

He said that the fourth quarter of the CVR, started in the state on Jan. 3, pointing out that 10 additional centers have been approved to enable people have easy access to the exercise to ensure their voting right.

Mr Victor Warinipre, the State’s IPAC Chairman, commended the commission for its efforts to ensure that people have the right to vote and be voted for.

“My advice to INEC is to keep doing the good work and ensure that every nooks and crannies in Bayelsa is reached out for the exercise,” Warinipre said.