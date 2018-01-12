The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has said that his ministry budgets about N1bn annually for the supply of water and sanitation facilities to internally displaced persons ravaged by the activities of insurgents in the North-East.

Adamu also stated that the Federal Government was working out measures that would enable it transfer water from River Congo to Lake Chad in order to prevent the lake from drying up.

The minister disclosed this when the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, paid him a courtesy call in Abuja, according to statement issued by the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Margaret Umoh, on Friday.

Speaking on the cooperation between Nigeria and the UN as regards reintegrating citizens ravaged by the insurgency in the North-East, Adamu stated that the ministry had been budgeting about N1bn annually for water supply and sanitation facilities for IDPs nationwide.

He said the N1bn annual budgetary allocation had been on since the past two years, adding that the Federal Government on behalf of other governments of the Lake Chad Basin Commission was planning an international conference to proffer solutions that would save the Lake Chad from drying up.