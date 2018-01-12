Osun State Government has admonished all its personnel to become major revenue marshals so that it can continue to pay them their full salaries every month.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Honourable Bola Oyebamiji, gave the advice while addressing workers of the Ministry.

Oyebamiji, who expressed the optimism and readiness of the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola led administration to continue paying full salaries after the payment of full December salary to all categories of workers in the state, noted that the continuation of the payment of full salaries, would be determined by the availability of the resources.

He hinted that the state has on Wednesday paid full salary to all levels of workers in the state, hence showing the faithfulness of the Governor to pay the backlog of salaries when the state is buoyant.

According to him, the state government has used 91 percent of the money received from the Paris Club Refund to pay the December salary.

The Finance Commissioner said: “Osun Government is ready to pay full salaries, the determinants is the availability of the resources.

“The continuation of payment of full salaries would be determined by our capability. We were able to pay full salaries from the Paris Club Refund.”

He urged the workers to be major revenue marshals of the government, saying, “the Ministry of Finance is very important and must key into the vision of the Governor.

“We must generate revenue for the state. We just paid full salary and the full salary was not paid from the allocation from the federal government.

“We therefore must work hard to generate more revenue for the state. It would be unfair if you workers are paying your taxes as being deducted at source and you don’t tell your neighbours who are operating hospitals or private schools to pay.

“I want to appeal to you to go out and work, so that the government will be able to continue paying the salary as and when due.”

He assured the staff of his readiness to assist anybody that needs assistance, saying the government is willing to continue paying full salaries.

“Sustainability of the business of the government should be our target. It is my wish that we all work together to enable the government function well,” he said.

He recalled that the traditional source of sourcing for money, which is federal allocation from oil, is getting dried off.

He said diligence and hard work will be rewarded, adding that prompt promotion would be the reward of any staff that performs satisfactorily in the ongoing year.

He urged the staffs to be diligent and determine to help the Rauf Aregbesola’s administration with a view to succeed in its effort to make the workers and the people of the state happy.