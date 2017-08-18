Advertisement

Ebonyi state government has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to kindly suspend the on going industrial action for the interest of the students.

The Technical Assistant (TA) to governor David Umahi on Students Affairs, Barr. Onyekachi Daniel, made the appeal on on Friday on behalf of the state government when he visited the ASUU Secretariat Ebonyi State University chapter.

Mr.Daniel who noted that the issues upon which the union embarked on the industrial action were germane and deserved government attention, however urged the union not to prolong the strike to avoid unnecessary disruption of the students academic calendar.

He further appealed to the ASUU-EBSU to explore ways of polling out of the strike since the government of Ebonyi state under the leadership of governor David Umahi has no outstanding issues with them.

He stated that it would be unfair if the students of Ebonyi state universiity were not allowed to be in class rooms considering that the governor has tackled all the necessary issues to ensure that they were in class rooms.

While responding, Dr. Uche Onwe, ASUU-EBSU chapter chairman, said that the on going industrial action was declared by the National Executive Council of ASUU,stressing that every chapter of the union was compelled to obey the directive and not peculiar to the chapter.

He explained that the chapter had no power to call off the strike since it was not a local industrial action declared by the chapter.

He stated that the chapter would call of the strike only when directive to that effect was given by the ASUU NEC.

Onwe further urged the students across the country to remain calm and law-abiding, adding that the strike was not meant to hurt them but towards improving their quality of education,even as he expressed optimism that the industrial action would be suspended soon.