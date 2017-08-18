Advertisement

The Federal Government Committee on Lassa fever says it will adopt new proactive strategies and best international practice for eradicating the menace following recent outbreak of the disease in some parts of the country.

Dr Daniel Iya, a member of the committee, disclosed this on Friday to newsmen in Lafia.

Iya is the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health.

He said Prof. Oyewale Tomori, a renowned virologist and President, Nigeria Academy of Science-led committee, had been working so hard to deliver on its mandate of eradicating the disease in the country.

“Our expectation based on experience from the past is that Lassa fever outbreak occurs during dry season.

“However, over the last three years, we have discovered that the outbreak is no longer limited to dry season but also during rainy season as with the current outbreak,” he said.

Iya expressed concern that states in the southern part of the country such as Lagos that had not reported case of the disease in the past were now recording incidents.

According to him, the current case fatality of the disease in the country is worrisome.

He said: “It could be that we as a people are not as proactive as we should or we are seeing a variance of the Lassa fever virus.’’

He said a lot of work was being done to establish whether there is a variance of the virus or not.

The commissioner emphasised the need for patients exhibiting with symptoms of the disease to report to health facilities early for diagnosis to increase their chances of survival.

“If suspected patients do not visit the hospital early enough, no matter the amount of treatment that you give, the patient is likely to die,” he said.

He said the state ministry of health would re-strategise its sensitisation campaign on the prevention and mode of transmission of the disease to run continuously since the outbreak was no longer seasonal as envisaged.

He noted that the focus should be more on prevention rather than curative given the high cost of treatment.

“The treatment of Lassa fever for a single patient is almost N1 million. The drugs are expensive; but even more expensive, are the protective gears for medical personnel and care givers.

“Each gear cost between N30,000 to N40,000, and if you have three nurses and a doctor attending to a Lassa fever patient on shift, then you are talking about four of those gears each day,” Iya said.

The Chairman of Correspondents Chapel of NUJ, Nasarawa State Council, Mr Sulaiman Abubakar, had earlier pledged the support of members toward creating mass public awareness on the dangers and preventive measures of the disease.

NAN recalls recalls that the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, inaugurated the 19-member multi-sectoral committee in Abuja on Jan. 19, 2016.

The minister charged the committee to come up with the best possible method for the eradication of Lassa fever epidemic in the country.