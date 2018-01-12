The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the continuation of trial of Dastra Investment Nigeria Ltd, a company used by Olisa Metuh to allegedly launder N400 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Delivering judgment, Justice Kumai Akaahs held that the decision of a lower court was apt.

“The judgment of the Court of Appeal Abuja dismissing the no-case-submission file by the applicant is hereby affirmed.

“This appeal lacks merit and it therefore struck out. The case is hereby remitted to the Federal High Court for continuation of trial’’, Akkahs held.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC and Metuh were listed as first and second respondents respectively.

The court of appeal had on May 24, 2016 upheld Federal High Court’s ruling which dismissed both Metuh and his company’s no-case- submission.

Metuh, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, and his company are standing trial on alleged N400 million money laundering.

Albeit, the two accused persons had pleaded not guilty to the allegation.