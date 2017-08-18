Advertisement

The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has paralysed academic and commercial activities at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university’s chapter of ASUU has also joined the nationwide strike.

NAN also reports on Friday that most of the business centres at the institution remained closed to customers following the strike.

NAN recalls that on Aug.14, ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, declared a “total, comprehensive and indefinite’’ nationwide strike after a consultation with members at an emergency NEC meeting held on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Dr Nghargbu K’tso, the ASUU branch Chairman of NSUK, told NAN that: “We lecturers in Nasarawa State University, Keffi, have joined the strike since Monday and we are saying `no going back on the strike’.

“We are complying with ASUU national leadership directive 100 per cent in the interest of the education sector and for the overall development of the country.”

K’tso added that adequate funding of universities would discourage people from studying abroad by addressing the problems of infrastructural decay, research development and boost the nation’s revenue base.

He therefore urged the Federal Government to meet the demands of the union, saying it is in the interest of the country’s education sector.

The chairman also urged students, parents and the public to understand that the strike was not for mischief but in the interest of the students and for the overall development of the education sector.

The lecturers are canvassing for the full implementation of the 2009 agreement and 2013 MoU to address funding gaps for the revitalisation of public universities and earned academic allowances.

Other demands include registration of Nigerian Universities Pension Management Company (NUPEMCO), University staff school, fractionalisation and non-payment of salaries, among others.