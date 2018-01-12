Miss Florence Bala, an Information Technology Communication (ICT) entrepreneur says knowledge of information technology tools is key to sustainable development.

Bala, who is the Chief Executive, Digital Peers International, an NGO into training of youths on entrepreneurial skills in ICT, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

She said having good knowledge of the ICT would lead to youths’ independence and empowerment.

“Having these tools enables youths come out with innovative ideas that can be converted into livelihood.

“When youths create things that help solve problems and these solutions are bought by individuals and businesses, they will be deployed creating wealth.

“This makes the youth entrepreneurs that are self sustaining and actually live as contributors to the economy of their parents and not as liabilities.

“So equipping youths with the right IT tools will help to build a nation with youths that are focused and determined to carve a niche for themselves.

“They need knowledge that will help them break limitation with ICT the tools which can help them reach far beyond their immediate environment,” Bala said.

Speaking on the girl child exposure to ICT, Bala said “the girl child is venerable and most often than not do not realise the potential that lies within her and what great things she can achieve using ICT.’’

She, therefore, called for a concerted effort to build the capacity of the girl child in IT, saying “`girls make better entrepreneurs and are easily impactful than boys because of their innate maternal instincts.’’

Bala called on stakeholders in ICT to encourage youths, especially girls to ensure that they could leverage on ICT to achieve greatness in life and to build an economically viable society.