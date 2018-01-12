The National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labaran Maku, has sued for peace between herdsmen and farmers in Benue and Nasarawa States following the crises that rocked both states.

Maku who made the call on Friday when he visited Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Awe Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, donated relief materials to the victims.

While speaking, Maku emphasized that it is the only peace that can guarantee development, saying no investor would invest in a crises ridden state.

“I share in your grief, I sympathise with you over this unfortunate situation that has befallen you and your communities.

“If nothing is done to find a lasting solution to this reoccurring attacks, it would lead to the food crisis in the country because these are the areas that supply food to most parts of the country”, he said.

The former minister of information described the present killings in the North as politically motivated.

“During the period of our forefathers in the North, both Fulani and farmers were protected to do their economic activities without any fear.

“If it is not politically motivated, why is it that it is only the poor masses that are always the being killed and their properties destroyed”, he queried.

He admonished all and sundry to desist from allowing themselves to be used by politicians to wreck havoc on innocent Nigerians.

Maku, however, called on the Federal Government to beef up security in Nasarawa border towns, that are prone to attack.

Receiving the items on behalf of the IDPs in Awe, Joseph Kureve, expressed gratitude to Maku for the gesture and appealed to other public-spirited individuals to assist them.

He also complained of inadequate security in the area despite to the wanton destruction of lives and properties in the area.

Over 18, 000 people who were displaced as a result of the spillover attack in Benue State by suspected herdsmen are camped in 11 camps in Awe and Keana LGAs.

Items donated were bags of grains and cash to ameliorate their plights.