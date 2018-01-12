The Department of State Service, DSS, has insisted that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, also known as Shiites, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, is alive and in good health.

Rumours of worsening health condition and death of the Shiites leader emerged during the week but the DSS gave clarification on El-Zakzaky’s health yesterday insisting he is in stable condition.

El-Zakzaky and his wife had been held by the Federal Government for more than two years.

The Nigerian Government had also rebuffed several court judgments calling for El-Zakzaky’s release.

Members of the IMN had on Wednesday staged a protest in Abuja.

DSS senior official told ThisDay that the IMN leader‘s health remains stable and good.

The official stressed that the rumours were far from the truth, as El-Zakzaky’s health has not deteriorated to that level.

Human Right Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, had yesterday demanded the immediate release of the IMN leader, frowning at ways and manners the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration overlooks court judgement.