The Gombe State Government is to commence preliminary study to ascertain the types of minerals resources deposited in the state and their quantities.

Alh. Bakura Mohammed, Commissioner, Ministry of Mines and Solid Minerals Development, Gombe, said in an interview.

The commissioner said that the Ministry had started receiving applications from various consultants who were interested in the job.

“We know that Gombe is blessed with abundant natural resources, but we cannot ascertain the type and quantity.

“The only ones we are sure of, is gypsum, limestone and coal which are being mined by Ashaka Cement Company,” he said.

According to him, utilizing the service of consultants is necessary because only experts can speak authoritatively.

According to him, before the end of the first quarter of this year the successful consultants will commence work.

Mohammed said that the first round of the study would pave way to bring in investors.