The Kwara State Government has confirmed a case of Lassa Fever infection in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Atolagbe Alege, announced the discovery at press conference in his office on Friday.

Alhaji Alege said out of the five samples taken to virology unit research centre at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), one was confirmed positive case of Lassa fever.

The Commissioner said sample was taken from Babanla primary Health Care Centre in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the State where a 10 year old boy was confirmed positive for Lassa fever. The commissioner said in Oro-Ago axis, the four samples taken tested negative.

He said medical team from the State Department of Public Health is moving to Babanla immediately to monitor the situation, isolate the victim and commence contact tracing for possible treatment and quarantine where necessary.

Alhaji Alege said isolation centers will be created at General Hospital Omu-Aran, and Oro Ago, adding that the information had been promptly communicated to National Centre for Diseases Control which is working with the state to nip the disease in the bud.

He appealed to members of Babanla community not to panic as the government is on the alert to prevent any outbreak. He urged residents of the state to take personal hygiene seriously and keep their environment tidy at all times.