The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has condemned the retrenchment of 21,800 teachers in Kaduna State by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai on the basis of incompetence.

Dr Mike Ike-Ene, General-Secretary of the union, said that the government would have engaged the teachers in refresher courses.

Ike-Ene alleged that the government of Kaduna State did not follow the right procedure in conducting examination for the teachers in the state, adding that the union had a body, which examines teachers teaching capabilities.

According to him, the union is not making case for teachers, who are incompetent, but asking for the right thing to be done.

“What other governors are doing is to send the teachers for a refresher course for six months or one year and then see if there will be improvement and if not sanctions are then applied.

“We recommend that the teachers should be given the opportunity to improve themselves through a refresher course after which they can be given competence test or exam to ascertain their capabilities.

“Again the government of Kaduna State is not qualified to conduct such examination for teachers, we have a body saddled with that responsibility.”

He further said that in any examination “there is what is called measurement and evaluation” as a result, participants in the examination must be prepared.

Ike-Ene said that such measures were not applied in the Kaduna State teachers’ case.

“So we condemn in its entirety the action taken against our members by the government of Kaduna state,” he said.

On Oct. 10, 2017, 21,780 teachers out of 33,000 failed the Primary Four test administered on teachers by the Kaduna State government.