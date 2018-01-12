The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has arrested two suspected traffickers among Nigerian repatriated from Libya.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Ms Julie Okah-Donli, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, said the two suspects were currently under investigation as one of the suspected traffickers, a female, was transferred to NAPTIP’s Lagos Zonal Command for questioning.

She stated that the agency had set the machinery in motion to fish out those involved in the trafficking or smuggling of Nigerians and they would be prosecuted accordingly.

According to her, nine pregnant women and five babies were among the 972 returnees that have been repatriated.

The Director General disclosed that among the returnees, Edo has the highest of 533 returnees, Delta, 128; while Yobe has 28.

Others include Ogun and Imo states, which have 25 each, Ondo, 17 and Oyo 15.

Meanwhile, one of those rescued, Victoria Sampson, a mother of three from Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, said she was fed once a day in the Libyan prison after her arrest.

Victoria, who is one of the eight returnees received by the Akwa Ibom State Government yesterday, while narrating her ordeal, said after the death of her husband, a woman took her to Libya on condition that she would work to offset the transport expenses incurred on her.