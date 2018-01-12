President Muhammadu Buhari warmly congratulates Gani Adams, Leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, on his investiture as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo, January 13, 2018.

President Buhari charges Mr. Adams to use the new position to pursue worthy goals of security, peace and national unity.

The president commends the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi 111, on the appointment of a new Aare Ona Kakanfo, who will assist him in the arduous task of leading the illustrious Yoruba people.

Mr. Buhari urges the new Kakanfo to bring quintessential courage, wisdom and astuteness to bear on his new office, for a more secured life for the weak, vulnerable and voiceless in the country.

The president prays that the almighty God will grant the Aare Ona Kakanfo a favourable reign.