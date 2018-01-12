The Joint Task Force, JTF, Operation Delta Safe on Friday, January 12 says the arrested militant leader, Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo also known as ‘Karowei’ and some of his criminal gang died this morning during an exchange of gun fire with troops at Bolu Ndoro forest in Bayelsa State.

JTF Joint Media Campaign Coordinator, Maj. Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement.

JTF claimed that Karowei who was arrested yesterday confessed to several criminal acts and led troops to his camp to recover the cache of arms and ammunition in his possession as well as to persuade other members of his gang to surrender.

“However in a twist of events, Karowei’s recalcitrant group laid an ambush and attacked Task Force troops in a gun battle at his camp deep in the forest.”

“The superior firepower, resilience and gallantry of own troops countered this snap attack which resulted in the death of several of Karowei’s henchmen and the kingpin, Karowei who tried to flee to rejoin his cohorts.”

The Commander, Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, deeply appreciated the support of the locals within communities in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State and Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State in finally uprooting the notorious criminal, who in conjunction with his gang has constituted serious security menace around the general area.

The Commander Joint Task Force sought additional selfless support from law abiding citizens to uproot all criminals causing mayhem within the Niger Delta.

He urged all to go about their legitimate businesses as the waterways are now safe and secure.

It could be recalled that Mr Karowei and his criminal gang abducted four (4) British missionaries on 13th October, 2017 in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State which led to the unfortunate death of one of the Britons, Late Mr Ian Squire.

Karowei and his gang were also responsible for several abductions/kidnappings, robberies and raping of innocent women in the region including unprovoked attacks on military locations in Delta and Bayelsa States.

Also on 7th January, 2018, Karowei and his gang attacked own troops at Bolu Ndoro forest which led to the death of four (4) Military OPDS personnel.