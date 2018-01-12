The Zamfara State Government on Thursday reiterated its commitments to improve the health care delivery in the state.

The Newly appointed Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Lawal Liman, gave the assurance in Gusau while assuming office as commissioner for health in the state.

Liman was redeployed to the ministry from the ministry of rural and community development following the cabinet reshuffle in the state by Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari.

Liman said that health care delivery is one of the major policies given priority by the present administration.

“Since this present administration led by Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, renovation of hospitals, primary health care centres have been on-going.

“And recently, the State Government approved the recruitment of midwives and other health workers aimed at improving health care delivery in the state.

According to him, the State Government has good mission to improve the health sector for better service delivery adding that we need to support him to achieve his good mission for us.

“We have great task before us, the issue of health care delivery requires hard work and commitments, therefore we should work harder to achieve the target,’’ he said.

He thanked entire staff of the ministry for the warm reception accorded to him and urged them to always support good government policies to improve the health care delivery in the state.

In his remarks, the outgoing commissioner of the ministry, Alhaji Sulaiman Gummi, who was redeployed to ministry of lands and survey, also thanked the staff for their cooperation during his stay in the ministry.

He urged them to extend the same cooperation to his successor.