The Nigerian Air Force has asked its personnel to adopt best practices in handling emergencies, especially Boko Haram attacks in the North-East.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said NAF had established ties with other African forces as well as the United States Air Force in Europe (USAFE) on intelligence gathering and aeromedical skills.

Abubakar spoke on Friday at the closing ceremony of African Partnership Flight 2017, organised for the officers and their counterparts from Chad, Republic of Benin and Niger Republic in conjunction with USAFE, at NAF Base, Ikeja, Lagos.

The five-day event, tagged, ‘Aeromedical Evacuation and Medical Deployment,’ was aimed, among others, at training the participants in rescue operations and provision of effective treatment for victims.

Free medical services comprising HIV, malaria, eye and blood tests were also provided for about 100 internally displaced persons from the North-East.

The NAF boss, who was represented by Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Air Vice-Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya, said, “I hope you would utilise the knowledge acquired to enhance the present effort at providing appropriate medical care in and outside the theatre of operations in the sub-region, particularly, the counter-insurgency operations in the Lake Chad region and North-Eastern Nigeria.

“You should be committed to intensifying networking activities, using whatever means available to build cooperation that you have already established.”

The special guest on the occasion, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Danjuma Sheni, urged the participating countries to foster mutual cooperation and capacity building.

“This is more so as the enemies in today’s wars appear to be largely the same. Terrorism and its range of operations cut across boundaries of nations. Immediate examples are Boko Haram and Al-Shabab insurgencies in the North-East, Nigeria and East Africa respectively,” the minister said.

The Officer-in-Charge of State Military Department, California, which consists of the California Army and Air National Guard, Major Gen. David Baldwin, noted that the military had much more important role than “merely defending a country.”

“The military also has a critical role in serving the people by providing credible medical care in times of disaster,” he added.