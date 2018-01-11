The House of Representatives’ Committee on Army on Thursday began a two-day working visit to appraise the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

Ossy Prestige, the Team Leader, made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to Governor Kashim Shettima in Maiduguri.

Mr. Prestige said that the visit was part of the oversight functions of the lawmakers to assess the military’s performance in the operations.

He said the federal government had ensured adequate provision of funds, arms and ammunition to fight the insurgency.

“It is our responsibility to check whether the funds appropriated by the National Assembly to the Army were properly utilised in the campaign against Boko Haram insurgency.

“Our aim is to get first-hand information on anti-terrorism war and to ensure that the state is free from terrorists,” he said.

Mr. Prestige noted that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, was very concerned toward ensuring that the North-East was free from terrorism.

He reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to the restoration of peace to the region.

Mr. Shettima commended the committee for its support to the people of the North-East.

He called on the National Assembly to provide necessary support to the military to enable it to win the war against insurgency.