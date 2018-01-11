The Police in Cross River have arrested a staff of the state’s Ministry of Education for allegedly conspiring with others to steal a trailer load of textbooks worth millions of naira.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, told newsmen in Calabar that the textbooks belong to the Ministry of Education.

Inuwa said the suspect was arrested on the Ikom-Ogoja highway while heading to Lagos with the items for disposal.

He also said the suspect was arrested alongside the truck driver and a Lagos-based businessman.

“The items included cartons of French, Christian Religious Knowledge, Physical Education, Welding and Technical drawing textbooks belonging to the state government,’’ Inuwa said.

He said that upon investigation, the police discovered a shady deal between some staff of the Ministry of Education and their accomplices to sell the materials without the approval of the state government.

The commissioner added that the suspect had confessed to the crime and would soon be arraigned in court.