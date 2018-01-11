The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has called on Nigerians to eschew acrimony, embrace tolerance and peace to foster unity and development.

Mr. Idris made the call at a meeting with stakeholders in Nasarawa State in view of the recent killings in Benue and Nasarawa states.

He said the meeting was at his instance toward resolving the issues within the various communities affected by the crisis.

“The president has delegated me to be here to reconcile the various interest groups in Benue and Nasarawa states.

“I was in Benue yesterday with stakeholders and I am here today to hear your views and experiences on the incidences in the various communities to arrive at an amicable resolution.

“As security officers, we do not demonise people but carry out actions geared toward ensuring peace and harmony in various communities,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to be tolerant and be their brothers’ keepers for peace and harmony to prevail.

The inspector-general assured the people of the state that the police and other security agencies would not relent to provide security for them.

“In this light, I am deploying five additional mobile police units to Nasarawa State to ensure the security of the people, especially those in the border communities.

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative aimed at solving the problems bedeviling the two states.

Mr. Al-Makura assured that the state government would give the security agencies all necessary support to succeed in the assignment of restoring peace and unity amongst all ethnic nationalities.

He maintained that the stakeholders’ meeting was an avenue to speak truthfully in order to arrive at a lasting solution to the issues bothering all parties to the crisis.

He said that government would continue to engage all stakeholders in the state through its community-based conflict resolution mechanism and recommended that other states of the federation should adopt same for peaceful co-existence.